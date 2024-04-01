Raymond James Lowers Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIA. B. Riley boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th.
Champion Iron Stock Performance
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 1.0904437 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
