Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXR. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.08.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

