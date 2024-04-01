Raymond James Trims Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Target Price to C$2.75

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 180.61% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
