Raymond James Trims Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Target Price to C$2.75

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 180.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITR

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Integra Resources Company Profile

CVE:ITR traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$86.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11.

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.