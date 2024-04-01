Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.42 and last traded at $53.65. 1,356,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,186,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

