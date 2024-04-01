Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.42. 2,122,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,091,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,761.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,107 shares of company stock worth $3,856,834 in the last 90 days. 19.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Comerica Bank increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

