ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $234.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017718 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00141693 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008706 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001390 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.
ReddCoin Coin Profile
ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling ReddCoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.