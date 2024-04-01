ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $234.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00141693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

