Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 3,500 ($44.23) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,300 ($41.70).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.64) to GBX 4,100 ($51.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,276.60%.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
