Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 1,489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.4 days.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
Shares of RNECF opened at $17.29 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.
About Renesas Electronics
