RenovoRx (RNXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.05. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNXT. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenovoRx by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

