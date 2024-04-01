Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $167.66 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00014725 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00014355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,361.30 or 0.99843362 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00139957 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.16089906 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,419,146.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

