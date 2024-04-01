Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after purchasing an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $607.62. The company had a trading volume of 663,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $634.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $586.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

