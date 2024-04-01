Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 21,671 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. 45,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

