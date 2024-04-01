Retirement Guys Formula LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.10. 655,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.