Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $443.35. 16,290,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,491,191. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

