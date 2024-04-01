Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 95,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,785. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

