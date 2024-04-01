Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 388,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,793. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Argus raised their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

