Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.05. 654,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average is $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

