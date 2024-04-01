Retirement Guys Formula LLC Invests $4.33 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises about 2.3% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 1.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 78.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMF traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,368. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $93.51 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $377.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

