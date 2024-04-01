Retirement Guys Formula LLC Lowers Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.3% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 2.78% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

NJAN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 95,530 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

