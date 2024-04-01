Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,248,637. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.