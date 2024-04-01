Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 199.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Andersons by 76.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Andersons by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 80.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Andersons Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,683 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

