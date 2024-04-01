Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 576 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.96. 1,815,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,331,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

