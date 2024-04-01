RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RFIL. StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.91. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

