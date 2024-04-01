RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $293.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.67.

RH traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.85. 270,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,680. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

