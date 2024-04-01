RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $329.75.

NYSE RH opened at $348.26 on Thursday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average is $268.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

