RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.83.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Stock Down 3.9 %

RH stock traded down $13.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.80. 765,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,082. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.27 and a 200-day moving average of $268.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.