RH (NYSE:RH) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.67.

Shares of RH traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.85. The company had a trading volume of 270,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,680. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.27 and a 200-day moving average of $268.46. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,418,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,112,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

