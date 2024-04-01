Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith Acquires 80,460 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 80,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 400 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,768.00.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FSBC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,105. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 164.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

