Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $544,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,531,948. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 158,044 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.