Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 2.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,069 shares of company stock worth $7,735,977 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $146.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

