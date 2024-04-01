Roth Mkm Raises Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target to $28.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday.

CLRB opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

