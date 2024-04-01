Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in March

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Rotork Price Performance

Rotork stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Rotork has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

