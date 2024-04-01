Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $117,087,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $75,954,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

RY traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.99. The company had a trading volume of 155,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

