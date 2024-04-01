Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $725.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $725.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

CTAS stock opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $624.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.