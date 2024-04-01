Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. 1,623,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,424,660. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.35 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

