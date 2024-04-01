RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $69,135.00 on Top Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $69,135.00 or 0.99641948 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $189.88 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,383.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.40 or 0.00925874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00142875 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00051843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00176717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00136806 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,747 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,746.64668959 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 70,142.28371655 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $691,491.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

