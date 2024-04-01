Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,513 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 16,167,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $61,780,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,127,000 after buying an additional 238,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after buying an additional 1,404,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

