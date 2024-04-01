Safe (SAFE) Tops One Day Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Safe has a total market cap of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00002845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00111650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00016810 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.9912958 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.