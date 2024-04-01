Safe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00111650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00016810 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.9912958 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.