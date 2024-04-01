Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.52

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.52 and last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 75783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Safran
Safran Price Performance
About Safran
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Safran
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.