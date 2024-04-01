Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $301.83. 1,755,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,645. The firm has a market cap of $292.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.