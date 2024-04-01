Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $420,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at $819,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 266,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 203,456 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

