Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

