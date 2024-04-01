Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 6.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.58. 142,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 818,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRRK. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Trading Down 5.3 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $182,804.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $182,804.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $534,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $21,275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.