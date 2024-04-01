Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,670,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,755,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 446,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,387. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

