Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Raised by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4,216.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

SCHV stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.61. 109,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,140. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

