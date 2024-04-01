Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

SAIC stock opened at $130.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.85. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

