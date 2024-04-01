Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

(Get Free Report

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.