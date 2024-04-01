Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 2,689 shares.The stock last traded at $3,227.06 and had previously closed at $3,223.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Seaboard Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 75.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

