SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 7,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

SecureWorks Stock Down 5.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771 over the last ninety days. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

