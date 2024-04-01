SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 7,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 33,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
SecureWorks Stock Down 5.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity at SecureWorks
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771 over the last ninety days. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
